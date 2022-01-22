ATB Capital Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$91.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.77.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$50.92 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$62.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

