ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATIP opened at $3.38 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

