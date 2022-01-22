Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.