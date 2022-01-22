Atlas Protocol Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $988,638.08 and approximately $290,107.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

