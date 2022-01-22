Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell acquired 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $29,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

