Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.11. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 5,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$81.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 46.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

