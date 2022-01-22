AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,344 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

