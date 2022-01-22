AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 411,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.06 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

