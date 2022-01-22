AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $25.21 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 125.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,365 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.