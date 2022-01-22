AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $9.02 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.34.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $221.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $213.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

