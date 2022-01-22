AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,516 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 16.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

