Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 61.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 16.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

ALV stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.