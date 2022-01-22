AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $161.10 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $11,238,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

