Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of C$104.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.59.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.