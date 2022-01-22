Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR opened at $175.09 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

