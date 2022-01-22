Aviva PLC Has $46.36 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.