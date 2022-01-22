Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

