Aviva PLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $62,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $87.11 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

