Aviva PLC Purchases 8,236 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $323,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.8% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $172.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $184.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $167.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

