Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 2,759,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

