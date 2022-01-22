Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

