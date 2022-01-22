Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

AYLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

AYLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. 48,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.16.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

