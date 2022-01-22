B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

