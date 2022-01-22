B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 490.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

