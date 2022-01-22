B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

NYSE CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

