BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.57) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.79) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.14) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.37).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 597 ($8.15) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 558.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 561. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

