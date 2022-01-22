Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $154.48

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $154.48, but opened at $162.12. Baidu shares last traded at $161.34, with a volume of 52,540 shares.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

