Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.24.

NYSE:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,570,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 398,299 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

