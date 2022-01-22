Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.24.
NYSE:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,570,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 398,299 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.