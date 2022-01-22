Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.91

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 8979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

BKKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $4,022,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

