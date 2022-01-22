Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 77,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,639,399 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.