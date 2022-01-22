Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.