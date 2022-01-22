Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.07 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.05% of United States Steel worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,877,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $19.25 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

