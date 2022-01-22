Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,990,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

