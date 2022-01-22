Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,051,014 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 944,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,051,014 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 55.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.82 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

