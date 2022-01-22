Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

