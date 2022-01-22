Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $3.44 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00009911 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.10 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

