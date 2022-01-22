Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.15% of Confluent worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

Shares of CFLT opened at $59.89 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

