Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 231,894 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $31,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

