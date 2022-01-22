Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.8% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

