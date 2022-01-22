Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 83.0% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.