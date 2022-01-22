Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,460,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 363,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

