Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 311 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

