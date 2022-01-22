Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498,992 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

