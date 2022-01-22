Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

