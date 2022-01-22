Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,078,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,053 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 494,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

BAM stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.