Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.