Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

