Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

