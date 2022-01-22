Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $280.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

