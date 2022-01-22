Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

